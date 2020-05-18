Dist. administration bans bathing for two months

The district administration Haripur has imposed ban on bathing and jumping in major canals, dams and lakes in the district for two months under section 144 of the Criminal Code to protect human lives

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :The district administration Haripur has imposed ban on bathing and jumping in major canals, dams and lakes in the district for two months under section 144 of the Criminal Code to protect human lives.

Reservoirs in which bathing etc. have been banned included Ghazi Bharuta Canal, Tarbela Lake, Khanpur Dam, Spillway Pool near Mouza Shohal, Indus River, Bhatri Dam and Khair Bara Dam, said a news release issued here on Monday.