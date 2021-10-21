UrduPoint.com

Dist Administration Expedites Covid Vaccination Process In Schools

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 06:45 PM

Dist administration expedites Covid vaccination process in schools

The District Administration has expedited coronavirus vaccination process in secondary and higher secondary schools and urged the teachers and students to get them vaccinated before October 31

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :The District Administration has expedited coronavirus vaccination process in secondary and higher secondary schools and urged the teachers and students to get them vaccinated before October 31.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Mukhtiarkar City Abubakar Sadhayo visited Sindh University's Dr NA Baloch Model school (Old Campus) and checked COVID-19 vaccination cards of school staff and the students.

He also reviewed arrangements at Coronavirus vaccination camp set up at the Model school for providing vaccination facilities to the faculty members as well as students over 12 years age.

Mukhtiarkar City also called on principal Dr NA Baloch Model School Dr Farida Shaikh and informed her about importance of the vaccination. He said coronavirus had affected almost all parts of the world including our country.

He also distributed chocolates and confectionery items among students as a gift and urged the school management to ensure 100% vaccination of the staff and students so that COVID-19 could be contained.

He also distributed awareness pamphlets among principal and the teachers of the school.

Later on, Mukhtiarkar also paid visit to Govt Girls Pilot High School, Heerabad and held meeting with the Principal and briefed her about importance of the Covid-19 vaccination.

Talking to the students, Mukhtiarkar said a wrong and negative impression was being spread through social media against coronavirus vaccination to misled the general public.

He called upon school teachers and the students to get them vaccinated as COVID vaccines are completely safe and secure. This vaccine is not harmful, he said and added that some vested interest were spreading wrong impression through social media to misled the general population.

Government has decided to set up special camps in different schools for 100% vaccination of the teachers and students till October 31, Mukhtiarkar said.

Related Topics

Sindh World Social Media Visit October All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Brazil, UAE can collaborate on vaccines for COVID, ..

Brazil, UAE can collaborate on vaccines for COVID, future pandemics: Brazilian M ..

3 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi energy sector to achieve sustainable dev ..

Abu Dhabi energy sector to achieve sustainable development: Awaidha Al Marar

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo attracts over 100, ..

Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo attracts over 100,000 visitors in 18 days

19 minutes ago
 PHICP to invest Rs 53 billion in Punjab for povert ..

PHICP to invest Rs 53 billion in Punjab for poverty alleviation

3 minutes ago
 Fake SI held, extortion money recovered

Fake SI held, extortion money recovered

3 minutes ago
 Three die as school van plunged in ravine

Three die as school van plunged in ravine

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.