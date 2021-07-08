UrduPoint.com
Dist Administration Imposes Rs 179,500 Fines On 82 Profiteers

Thu 08th July 2021

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Under a campaign launched by the Rawalpindi district administration against profiteering and hoarding, fines amounting to over Rs 179,500 were imposed on 82 shopkeepers during the last 24 hours.

According to a district administration spokesman, the teams conducted 978 raids in seven tehsils of the district, and fines were imposed on the rules violators while two accused were also sent behind the bars.

Assistant Commissioner Saddar raided at 32 points in Saddar Sub-division. Two violators were sent behind bars while Rs 24,000 fines were imposed on the profiteers. Assistant Commissioner, Cantt conducted 108 raids and imposed Rs 24,500 on seven violators. AC City also penalized 15 rules violators with Rs 22,500 fines. AC Kalar Syedan conducted 112 raids and imposed Rs 8500 fine on 10 violators.

AC Kahuta in 93 operations checked seven violations and imposed fines amounting to Rs 6500. AC Gujar Khan penalized 17 shopkeepers with fines amounting to Rs 49,000 in 189 raids. AC Murree conducted 94 raids and fined eight violators Rs 11,500.

Similarly, AC Taxila in 120 raids penalized eight with Rs 23,000 fines.

He informed that Additional Deputy Commissioner, General, Capt. � Qasim Ijaz had directed the price magistrates to ensure availability of 20 kg wheat flour bag, sugar, and ghee on rates fixed by the administration.

He also directed the authorities to take solid steps to ensure affordable rates of fruit and vegetable, the spokesman added.

The ADC General directed the district administration officers to make all-out efforts to control profiteering and hoarding so that the citizens could be provided relief.

