Dist. Administration Retrieves 464 Kanals State Land Worth Rs 254.4 Mln

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 04:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :District administration launched grand operation and retrieved 464 kanals state land worth Rs 254.4 millions at Tehsil Sadar area.

The first operation was carried out in supervision of Assistant Commissioner sadar Abghinay Khan at Chak 5/KMR and retrieved 406 kanals state land including 68 kanals fish farm from land grabbers worth Rs 126.8 million.

The second operation was made at 16 MR and 58 kanals land was retrieved from the land mafia.

The huge police contingent, revenue staff and civil defence force participated in the operation.

The 96 kanals state land where the poor people constructed their homes was not demolished.

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak directed to prepare the proposal to regulate the residential area which will be sent to Punjab government.

