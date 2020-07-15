UrduPoint.com
Dist Administration Taking Steps To Ensure Wheat Flour At Fixed Prices

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 seconds ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

Dist administration taking steps to ensure wheat flour at fixed prices

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :District Administration has taken necessary steps to ensure the sale of wheat flour at fixed prices.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial, all the Assistant Commissioners and field officers of food Department are active in monitoring the sale of flour in the district.

Flour was available at Rs 430 per 10 kilograms bag and Rs 860 per 20 kilograms bag at 95 sale points and 242 grocery shops.

