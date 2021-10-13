UrduPoint.com

Dist Administrations Review Arrangements Of Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 11:51 PM

Dist administrations review arrangements of Eid Milad-un-Nabi

The district administrations held meetings with prominent scholars, concerned officials and others to take their input in connection with the arrangements of different programs of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) during the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :The district administrations held meetings with prominent scholars, concerned officials and others to take their input in connection with the arrangements of different programs of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) during the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

Administrator, DMC South Dr. Afshan Rabab, Administrator DMC Korangi Sajida Qazi and Administrator DMC East Shoaib Ahmed Malik held the meetings and discussed the matters related to the programs of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

Organizers of the processions, Mahafil-e-Milad, Mahafil-e-Naat and other gatherings which are scheduled to be organized during Rabi-ul-Awwal.

Repair work of roads and street lights, removal of sewerage water, cleaning and sanitation activities and provision of necessary facilities, especially in surroundings of mosques as well as on the routes of processions and venues of Mahafil-e-Milad were also discussed during the meetings.

The officials concerned were directed to make all arrangements in consultation with the organizers of processions and other programs of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

