Dist Admn Distributes Cooked Food Items In Relief Camps

Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2022 | 10:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :The district administration on Sunday distributed cooked food items in the relief camps established for the flood victims.

The officers concerned distributed food items in the relief camps set up at Government Girls Primary school Old Wahdat Colony, Govt Girls Model High School G O R colony, Govt Degree College Qasimabad and the office of Deputy Director Industries at Qasimabad.

According to a hand out, anti mosquito spray was also conducted at a relief camp set up at Zubeda College.

