Dist Admn expedites action against hoarders, Rs 56000 fine collected

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :An operation, on the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, was carried out by the revenue officers on Tuesday for the third day to ensure sale of essential commodities at fixed prices and a fine of Rs 56,000 was collected from the violators.

In Qasimabad taluka, AC Gadda Hussain Soomro and Mukhtiarkar Altaf Hussain Korejo visited the markets at different places and collected fines of Rs 25,000 from 9 shopkeepers for violating the fixed prices.

In Taluka City, the administration collected fines of Rs19,000 from six shopkeepers and Rs12,000 from three shopkeepers in Latifabad taluka.

In Taluka Rural, action was carried out under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Surhan Aijaz Abro and warming was issued to 13 shopkeepers.