Dist Admn expedites action against violations of COVID SOPs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :The district administration has decided to ensure the implementation of precautionary measures in view of the rising rate of coronavirus.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Assistant Commissioners have expedited actions against violators of COVID-19 SOPs and fines were also imposed against them.

The Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Fahad Mir, Mukhtiarkar Majid Sipio visited different areas to ensure implementation of COVID-19 (SOPs) at different restaurants and shops.

The AC City Muhammad Ashraf also paid surprise visit to Medicine Market to check vaccination cards and imposed fine on violators of Covid-19 SOPs.

Meanwhile, DC has appealed to the masses to ensure implementation of standard operating procedures and get themselves vaccinated as it was the only way to overcome increasing cases of the pandemic.