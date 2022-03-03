UrduPoint.com

Dist Admn Removes Encroachments From Indus River Embankment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2022 | 10:17 PM

Dist Admn removes encroachments from Indus river embankment

The district administration, with the help of police and other departments concerned removed the occupation of the Indus River safety embankment in Latifabad by the land mafia

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :The district administration, with the help of police and other departments concerned removed the occupation of the Indus River safety embankment in Latifabad by the land mafia.

Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Muhammad Fahad Mir and Mukhtiarkar Majid Sipyo along with Police and departments concerned reached the spot and conducted operation against encroachment.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, encroachment on Indus river embankment was completely removed.

Related Topics

Police

Recent Stories

Two accused impersonating as NAB officers arrested ..

Two accused impersonating as NAB officers arrested

52 seconds ago
 Prime Minister making best efforts to improve econ ..

Prime Minister making best efforts to improve economy, education, health, roads: ..

54 seconds ago
 PRCS GB sets up Youth Club in Gilgit

PRCS GB sets up Youth Club in Gilgit

55 seconds ago
 PPSA Peshawar officers visit PSCA

PPSA Peshawar officers visit PSCA

59 seconds ago
 Foolproof security being ensured for Spring Festiv ..

Foolproof security being ensured for Spring Festival programmes: CCPO

15 minutes ago
 Thousands people welcome "Huqooq Sindh March" in U ..

Thousands people welcome "Huqooq Sindh March" in Umerkot, Mithi, Badin

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>