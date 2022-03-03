Dist Admn removes encroachments from Indus river embankment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :The district administration, with the help of police and other departments concerned removed the occupation of the Indus River safety embankment in Latifabad by the land mafia.

Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Muhammad Fahad Mir and Mukhtiarkar Majid Sipyo along with Police and departments concerned reached the spot and conducted operation against encroachment.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, encroachment on Indus river embankment was completely removed.