Dist Departments To Conduct Flood Mock Exercise On May 30
Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2024 | 03:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The district administration decided to take pre-emptive measures in view of possible flood and rains.
Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer directed Rescue, Civil Defense and other district departments to remain alert.
He ordered to demolish illegal constructions by carrying out encroachment operation at safety embankments.
He expressed these views while presiding over District Disaster Management Committee meeting here on Friday.
Additional Deputy Commissioner General Revenue Faizan Ahmad Riaz gave briefing on the arrangements.
DC said that the Flood Mock excise of district departments would be held at Chenab river on May 30.
WASA disposal stations have been completely upgraded to prevent urban flooding.
The health department has been directed to run a comprehensive awareness campaign regarding heatwave.
Mr Rizwan said that the physical inspection of machinery and equipment of all departments was also being started.
Recent Stories
LHC moved against ban on court reporting
PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 points
PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s mining sector
Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024
Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister
Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Balochistan: Pirkani
SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah
Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum
Baloch youth being misled through baseless propaganda: Bugti
UK political leaders campaign battle for elections starts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Accused arrested for killing wife,sister3 minutes ago
-
15 'criminals' arrested in Sargodha3 minutes ago
-
Federal government to fund solarization of agricultural tube wells in Balochistan: Minister13 minutes ago
-
Climate resilient strategy chalked out for Traffic Police to perform duty in sizzling summer13 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting of price control committee13 minutes ago
-
3 shops sealed for decanting LPG illegally13 minutes ago
-
Rattaamral police bust dacoit gang; arrest two23 minutes ago
-
Six drug peddlers netted with 6810 grams charras23 minutes ago
-
Bilawal pays tributes to his grandfather Hakim Zardari on 13th death anniversary23 minutes ago
-
Security for Juma prayers33 minutes ago
-
Awareness walk under 'Suthra Punjab' held43 minutes ago
-
ACE striving for ending corruption43 minutes ago