Dist departments to conduct flood mock exercise on May 30

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The district administration decided to take pre-emptive measures in view of possible flood and rains.

Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer directed Rescue, Civil Defense and other district departments to remain alert.

He ordered to demolish illegal constructions by carrying out encroachment operation at safety embankments.

He expressed these views while presiding over District Disaster Management Committee meeting here on Friday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Revenue Faizan Ahmad Riaz gave briefing on the arrangements.

DC said that the Flood Mock excise of district departments would be held at Chenab river on May 30.

WASA disposal stations have been completely upgraded to prevent urban flooding.

The health department has been directed to run a comprehensive awareness campaign regarding heatwave.

Mr Rizwan said that the physical inspection of machinery and equipment of all departments was also being started.