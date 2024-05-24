Open Menu

Dist Departments To Conduct Flood Mock Exercise On May 30

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Dist departments to conduct flood mock exercise on May 30

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The district administration decided to take pre-emptive measures in view of possible flood and rains.

Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer directed Rescue, Civil Defense and other district departments to remain alert.

He ordered to demolish illegal constructions by carrying out encroachment operation at safety embankments.

He expressed these views while presiding over District Disaster Management Committee meeting here on Friday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Revenue Faizan Ahmad Riaz gave briefing on the arrangements.

DC said that the Flood Mock excise of district departments would be held at Chenab river on May 30.

WASA disposal stations have been completely upgraded to prevent urban flooding.

The health department has been directed to run a comprehensive awareness campaign regarding heatwave.

Mr Rizwan said that the physical inspection of machinery and equipment of all departments was also being started.

Related Topics

Flood Alert May All Rains

Recent Stories

LHC moved against ban on court reporting

LHC moved against ban on court reporting

1 hour ago
 PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 poi ..

PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 points

2 hours ago
 PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s ..

PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s mining sector

2 hours ago
 Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakis ..

Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024

7 hours ago
Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister

Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister

15 hours ago
 Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Baloch ..

Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Balochistan: Pirkani

15 hours ago
 SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's st ..

SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah

15 hours ago
 Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum

Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum

15 hours ago
 Baloch youth being misled through baseless propaga ..

Baloch youth being misled through baseless propaganda: Bugti

15 hours ago
 UK political leaders campaign battle for elections ..

UK political leaders campaign battle for elections starts

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan