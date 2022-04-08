UrduPoint.com

Dist Development Committee Meeting Held

Published April 08, 2022

Dist Development Committee meeting held

A meeting of District Development Committee (DDC) was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Imran Qureshi in DC Office

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :A meeting of District Development Committee (DDC) was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Imran Qureshi in DC Office.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance) Syeda Amina Maududi, Deputy Director Development Abdul Rauf, XEN Building Zaheer-ud-din Babar, SDO Public Health Engineering Department Jahangir Butt, SDO Irrigation Abdul Rehman.

The Deputy Commissioner approved eight schemes for dangerous buildings and provision of missing facilities of the schools education department at a cost of Rs. 4.5 crore.

The meeting reviewed the pace of work on ongoing development projects in Sialkot district and also reviewed in detail the physical and financial progress in this regard.

