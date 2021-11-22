Dist development package to ensure balanced progress in province: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said that the district development packages designed in consultation with the parliamentarians would help to remove the deprivations of the far-flung areas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said that the district development packages designed in consultation with the parliamentarians would help to remove the deprivations of the far-flung areas.

He expressed these views during meeting with the delegation of Members of National Assembly (MNAs) here at his office to discuss their constituency related problems.

MNAs Nawab Sher Waseer, Karamat Ali Khokhar, Sardar Talib Nakai and Rahat Amanullah were present in the meeting.

The chief minister said that the doors of the CM Office were opened to the parliamentarians while MNAs were my companions as like provincial assembly members, adding that the district development packages would ensure balanced development in the province.

The government was returning the right of development to the most backward areas as they have a foremost right over the resources, the CM maintained and added that the government has no regard for the opponents as the past of the critics was blemished.

While criticizing the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), he said that it neither wants development nor did public welfare, adding that the unnatural alliance would not be allowed to hinder the development process.

The opposition had spared no effort to put the national interest at stake for safeguarding its personal interests and attempted to use national issues for promoting political agenda; he regretted and repeated that opposition had always played a negative role while no one could point a finger at the transparency of the PTI government.