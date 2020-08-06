Dist emergency officers conference reviews COVID-9 situation, floods preparations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :The district emergency officers (DEOs) conference was held here on Thursday at the Emergency Services Headquarters to review COVID-19 situation, flood preparedness status, civil work progress at tehsil rescue stations, need analysis of emergency vehicles and human resource in relation to a number of emergencies and population, and anti-dengue activities at the district level.

DG Rescue Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer presided over the conference while all DEOs and senior officers from Rescue Headquarters and academy attended it.

The DG welcomed the DEOs and congratulated the upgraded district emergency officers. He said all DEOs were responsible to maintain uniform standards of services across Punjab. The number of coronavirus emergencies had significantly decreased, but the rescuers should deal with such emergencies as per guidelines, issued by the Rescue Headquarters.

All staff must wear a mask and keep social distancing during duty hours to reduce the spread of virus. Besides that, all DEOs must ensure anti-dengue activities to support dengue control programme and report on the dashboard on daily basis.

The DEOs briefed the chair that civil works of the tehsil rescue stations were about to complete except for few tehsils and one of the batches of remaining tehsils were under training at the Emergency Services Academy.

The DG Rescue directed them to expedite the construction of tehsil rescue stations and complete it before December 2020 so that services could be started in all remaining tehsils of Punjab.

The DG Rescue also emphasised maintenance of 'Out Boat Motor', an engine to operate rescue boats, which plays a vital role in rescue operations during floods. He ordered for keeping operational all boat engines.