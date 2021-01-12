UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dist. Govt. Approves New Park, Canal Renovation In Muzaffargarh

Umer Jamshaid 12 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 03:20 PM

Dist. govt. approves new park, canal renovation in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Local district government has approved to construct a new public park and renovation of Safari Park and canal passing making it functional for citizens to visit with their families in their leisure time.

The orders were issued in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Amjad Shoeb Tareen here on Tuesday.

The meeting also decided to install grill around main road of Taleri canal protection of people.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner visited Taleri Bagh to review its condition and ordered to initiate the plan for its renovation.

The DC has also directed to renovate Ganesh Pul so that citizens could visit there for recreation.

Related Topics

Visit Road Bagh Government

Recent Stories

Pak Navy submarines’ missiles successfully hit t ..

22 minutes ago

Russian Lymphoma Patient Acquired 18 COVID-19 Muta ..

21 minutes ago

Israel's active COVID-19 cases hit record high of ..

21 minutes ago

Six more corona patients die in Faisalabad

21 minutes ago

PHA to organize 'Jashan-e-Baharan' festival

23 minutes ago

Caracas to Host Russian-Venezuelan Intergovernment ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.