Dist. govt. approves new park, canal renovation in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Local district government has approved to construct a new public park and renovation of Safari Park and canal passing making it functional for citizens to visit with their families in their leisure time.

The orders were issued in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Amjad Shoeb Tareen here on Tuesday.

The meeting also decided to install grill around main road of Taleri canal protection of people.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner visited Taleri Bagh to review its condition and ordered to initiate the plan for its renovation.

The DC has also directed to renovate Ganesh Pul so that citizens could visit there for recreation.