Dist Govt Decides Implementation On SOPs For Mosques, Imam Bargahaz

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 04:07 PM

District government has decided to ensure implementation on preventive measures to avert from COVID- 19 during prayers and trawih at mosques and Imam Bargahaz

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :District government has decided to ensure implementation on preventive measures to avert from COVID- 19 during prayers and trawih at mosques and Imam Bargahaz.

The meeting of monitoring committee and district peace committee led by Deputy Commissioner was held at circuit house.

Speaking on this occasion,DC Aamer Khattak said that COVID-19 is a serious issue and whole world is facing this pandemic.

He said that the government has directed for strictly implementation on precautionary measures to avoid from this virus.

He urged the peace committee members to play their role for implementation on SOPs during prayer and trawih.

District administration wished that mosque committees should ensure implementation on preventive measures instead of officials, said DC.

He urged the philanthropists to cooperate for provision of masks and sanitizers into the mosques in their respective areas. He directed officials to include secretaries union councils and patwaris in monitoring committees.

ADCG Qamar-u-Zaman Qaisrani, SP Rab Nawaz, ACs Abida Fareed, Mubin Ahsan, Ghulam Sarwar and others were present.

