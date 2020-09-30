Dist govt decides to launch E-filing system in offices

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak directed all departments to launch 'E-filing' system

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak directed all departments to launch 'E-filing' system.

A meeting led by Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak was held here on Wednesday. It was decided that paperless system will be introduced at all provincial departments across the district.

He directed to get software for E - filing system and devise online approval system of officers.

He said that E-filing system will help to resolve government matters speedily and to get rid-off from old filing system.

Khattak said that masses problems will be resolved and time also be saved through this system.

System Network Administrator Muhammad Asif briefed DC about E-filing system.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Rana Ikhlaq Ahmed and other officials attended the meeting.

APP /sak