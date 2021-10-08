UrduPoint.com

Dist. Govt Devises Strategy To Control Inflation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 05:20 PM

Dist. govt devises strategy to control inflation

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :District government has devised a strategy and enforcing it flawlessly to control inflation under the directions of Punjab government.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abas Sherazi expressed these views during his surprise visit to different vegetable and fruit markets early morning alongwith price control magistrates on Friday.

DC directed the price control magistrates to continue operation against big hoarders and profiteers and allotted police stations to them to enable them get police help.

Sherazi ordered that the big profiteers be arrested on the spot but small retailers be first given a warning on first violation before imposing penalty.

He ordered special initiatives to control the prices of poultry.

He said that stern action was being taken against those involved in artificial price hike.

Related Topics

Police Government Of Punjab Visit Price Market Government

Recent Stories

Total Parco inaugurated its state of the art Jasmi ..

Total Parco inaugurated its state of the art Jasmine service station in a prime ..

9 minutes ago
 Colombia&#039;s President receives UAE MoI&#039;s ..

Colombia&#039;s President receives UAE MoI&#039;s delegation

11 minutes ago
 44,389 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

44,389 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

11 minutes ago
 Artificial intelligence can help halve road deaths ..

Artificial intelligence can help halve road deaths by 2030: UN

11 minutes ago
 Malaysia's unemployment rate declines to 4.6 pct i ..

Malaysia's unemployment rate declines to 4.6 pct in August

15 minutes ago
 Addl Sec Housing for timely completion of uplift p ..

Addl Sec Housing for timely completion of uplift projects

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.