Dist. govt devises strategy to control inflation

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :District government has devised a strategy and enforcing it flawlessly to control inflation under the directions of Punjab government.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abas Sherazi expressed these views during his surprise visit to different vegetable and fruit markets early morning alongwith price control magistrates on Friday.

DC directed the price control magistrates to continue operation against big hoarders and profiteers and allotted police stations to them to enable them get police help.

Sherazi ordered that the big profiteers be arrested on the spot but small retailers be first given a warning on first violation before imposing penalty.

He ordered special initiatives to control the prices of poultry.

He said that stern action was being taken against those involved in artificial price hike.