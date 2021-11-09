UrduPoint.com

Dist. Govt Devises Strategy To Control Inflation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 12:07 PM

District government has devised a strategy and enforcing it flawlessly to control inflation under the directions of Punjab government

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :District government has devised a strategy and enforcing it flawlessly to control inflation under the directions of Punjab government.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Khizer Afzal Chaudhary expressed these views during his surprise visit to different vegetable and fruit markets early morning along with price control magistrates on Tuesday.

DC directed the price control magistrates to continue operation against big hoarders and profiteers and allotted police stations to them to enable them get police help.

Khizer ordered that the big profiteers be arrested on the spot but smaller retailers be first given a warning on first violation before imposing penalty.

He ordered special initiatives to control the prices of poultry.

He said that strict action was being taken against those involved in artificial price hike.

