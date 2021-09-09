Dist govt devises strategy to control inflation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :District government on Thursday devised a strategy to control inflation under the directions of Punjab government.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan expressed these views while addressing the price control magistrates meeting here on Thursday.

Amir Karim Khan directed the price control magistrates to launch crackdown against big hoarders and also allotted police stations to price control magistrates for crackdown.

He asked magistrates to arrest the big profiteers on the spot.

DC directed price control magistrates to issue warning to small shopkeepers before imposing heavy fines to them.

Mr Amir Karim ordered officials to take special initiatives to control prices of poultry and strict monitoring of demand and supply.

Additional deputy commissioner general Qamar-ul-Zaman Qaisrani briefed the DC on price control.