Dist Govt Establishes Eid Stalls From 21st Ramazan

Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2022 | 04:04 PM

Dist govt establishes Eid stalls from 21st Ramazan

District government has decided to set up Eid stalls at Ramazan Bazaars from 21st Ramazan to facilitate masses

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :District government has decided to set up Eid stalls at Ramazan Bazaars from 21st Ramazan to facilitate masses.

Deputy Commissioner Suleman Khan Lodhi stated during his visit of Ramazan Bazaar Jahanian here on Saturday.

Suleman khan said that best quality food items were being offered to citizens through Ramazan Bazaar on cheap rates. He said that as per vision of the government, MPAs were also monitoring the Ramazan bazaars to review the rates .

He said that good-quality products would be made available at Eid Stalls.

