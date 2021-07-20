UrduPoint.com
Dist Govt Launches Eid Cleanliness Operation For Lifting Sacrificial Animal Waste

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 03:55 PM

District administration launched a cleanliness operation to dispose off sacrificial animal waste during Eid-ul-Azha

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :District administration launched a cleanliness operation to dispose off sacrificial animal waste during Eid-ul-Azha.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi along with sanitary squad distributed plastic bags among citizens.

DC said that 100 sanitary workers of Municipal Committee staff would participate in the Eid cleanliness plan while heavy machinery including 20 loader rickshaws, 10 tractor trollies would be used for lifting the waste.

He said that the Eid holidays of officials of local governments have been made cancel and added that all possible resources would be utilized to resolve the complaints regarding the lifting of animal waste.

DC urged the citizens to put the animal waste into plastic bags and handed it over to sanitary staff.

Sherzai also planted a sapling at the lawn of municipal committee.

