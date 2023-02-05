UrduPoint.com

Dist Govt Organizes Rallies, Programmes On Kashmir Day

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2023 | 02:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :The district administration on Sunday organized various events in government schools of the provincial capital to observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

On the instructions of the Punjab government and under the supervision of DC Lahore, children took out rallies in Primary, middle and high schools of tehsil City, Model Town, Cantt Shalimar and Raiwind.

The purpose of organizing programmes in schools was to aware the youth about atrocities and cruelties of the Indian armed forces on people of Indian Illegaly Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) and express solidarity with Kashmiris.

The students highlighted the freedom movement of Kashmiris and Indian oppression on people of the held valley in their speeches and through paintings.

On this occasion, the world community was stressed to play a role in ending Indian atrocities and providing right to self determination to Kashmiris of the IIOJK.

