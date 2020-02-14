Dist govt plans to assign city roads to investors for beautification

Commissioner Multan division Shanul Haq Friday said the roads would be assigned to investors under "Adopt a road drive" for beautification of the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan division Shanul Haq Friday said the roads would be assigned to investors under "Adopt a road drive" for beautification of the city.

He said the district government was considering allocating main arteries of the city to private sector for this purpose.

The commissioner expressed these views during surprise visit to city alongwith Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak, Multan Development Authority (MDA) Chairman Mian Jameel, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Ijaz Janjua, Metropolitan Corporation Chief Officer Shahid Iqbal and others.

Historical Damdama and walled city would be renovated to promote tourism, he said and added that an open coffee shop would also be built at the site.

The commissioner said the city would get rid of the encroachments with the help of Metropolitan and a plan would be devised in this regard on three months basis.

Two roads and parks would be declared as model besides construction of two entry gates which would reflect cultural importance of the city of Saints.

On this occasion, DC Aamer Khattak said that centuries old civilization of city attracts the tourists.

He said that coffee point at Damdama was a gift for citizens. He said that district administration was striving for promoting positive activities.

He said that Waste management company was performing well despite limited resources.