Dist govt ready to handle flood situation: DC

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) : Deputy Commissioner Amjad Shoaib Tareen said on Wednesday that the district administration was fully ready to deal with any flood-like situation.

While addressing a ceremony here, he issued an alert against flash floods in the district, located between two rivers. He said that all local government functionaries were ready to face the challenge in any part of the district.

District Emergency Officer Irshad-ul-Haq, speaking at the ceremony, termed rescuers' performance praiseworthy. He said it had developed good repute in the shortest period of time through dedication and hardworking. Besides flood and other emergencies, it had fought at the frontline against coronavirus situation, he added.

Commissioner Revenue Arif Zia, Civil Defence, Police, Health, Livestock, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), education among officers of all departments concerned participated in the ceremony.