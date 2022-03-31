Dist govt sets up Sasta Bazars across district

As per the directions of Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the district administration has started setting up Sasta Bazars across the district to ensure provision of edible items on subsidized rates to public during the holy month of Ramadan, said Deputy Commissioner Inayatullah Waseem

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) ::As per the directions of Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the district administration has started setting up Sasta Bazars across the district to ensure provision of edible items on subsidized rates to public during the holy month of Ramadan, said Deputy Commissioner Inayatullah Waseem.

He said the bazaars have been established in Dera city, Paharpur, Prowa, Drabin, Drazanda and Kulachi tehsils where food items will be available to the citizens at affordable prices at one place.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting held at his office to discuss setting up Sastaz bazaars and uninterrupted supply of essential commodities there.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioners of all Tehsils AC Dera Nadir Shehzad Khan, AC Paharpur Tariq Saleem, AC Drazanda Syed Gulfam Shah, TMOs and District Food Controller Nazir-ur-Rehman Wazir.

The DC directed Regional Manager Utility Stores, to set up a mobile unit at Sasta Bazaar in Haq Nawaz Park on a daily basis within 24 hours where people can get edible items at subsidized rates.

The Assistant Commissioners and TMOs participating in the meeting were also asked to set up Ramadan Dastarkhan at bus stands and hospitals with the help of philanthropists in order to provide Iftar facility to the passengers, hospitalized patients, their attendants and deserving persons.