UrduPoint.com

Dist Govt Sets Up Sasta Bazars Across District

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2022 | 07:08 PM

Dist govt sets up Sasta Bazars across district

As per the directions of Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the district administration has started setting up Sasta Bazars across the district to ensure provision of edible items on subsidized rates to public during the holy month of Ramadan, said Deputy Commissioner Inayatullah Waseem

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) ::As per the directions of Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the district administration has started setting up Sasta Bazars across the district to ensure provision of edible items on subsidized rates to public during the holy month of Ramadan, said Deputy Commissioner Inayatullah Waseem.

He said the bazaars have been established in Dera city, Paharpur, Prowa, Drabin, Drazanda and Kulachi tehsils where food items will be available to the citizens at affordable prices at one place.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting held at his office to discuss setting up Sastaz bazaars and uninterrupted supply of essential commodities there.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioners of all Tehsils AC Dera Nadir Shehzad Khan, AC Paharpur Tariq Saleem, AC Drazanda Syed Gulfam Shah, TMOs and District Food Controller Nazir-ur-Rehman Wazir.

The DC directed Regional Manager Utility Stores, to set up a mobile unit at Sasta Bazaar in Haq Nawaz Park on a daily basis within 24 hours where people can get edible items at subsidized rates.

The Assistant Commissioners and TMOs participating in the meeting were also asked to set up Ramadan Dastarkhan at bus stands and hospitals with the help of philanthropists in order to provide Iftar facility to the passengers, hospitalized patients, their attendants and deserving persons.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mobile All Ramadan

Recent Stories

DPO for expediting crackdown against land mafia, d ..

DPO for expediting crackdown against land mafia, drug peddlers

2 minutes ago
 Bloecher out to help Pakistan hockey regain lost g ..

Bloecher out to help Pakistan hockey regain lost glory

2 minutes ago
 US Alerted Firms About Kaspersky Software Day Afte ..

US Alerted Firms About Kaspersky Software Day After Russia Entered Ukraine - Rep ..

2 minutes ago
 US Activists Fear Slow-Moving Justice System Could ..

US Activists Fear Slow-Moving Justice System Could Undermine New Anti-Lynching L ..

2 minutes ago
 Europe May Face Large-Scale Deindustrialization, U ..

Europe May Face Large-Scale Deindustrialization, Unemployment - Putin

14 minutes ago
 European Gas Futures Reach Nearly $1450 Per 1,000 ..

European Gas Futures Reach Nearly $1450 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.