Dist. Govt To Take Action Against SOPs Violators

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 04:13 PM

Local district government has decided to take stern action against businessmen found in violation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to contain novel COVID-19

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Local district government has decided to take stern action against businessmen found in violation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to contain novel COVID-19.

Deputy Commissioner, Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi on Saturday paid visits to different parts of the city to check implementation of SOPs in markets and public places.

Assistant Commissioner Shabir Dogar was also accompanied with him.

He asked shopkeepers to take precautionary measures against coronavirus and also motivate others for their own and their families safety. He hailed government that it had initiated well-organized drive to motivate people to combat the issue promptly and effectively.

