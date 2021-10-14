UrduPoint.com

Dist. Govt To Use All Resources For Ensuring Peace

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :District Commissioner Syed Musa Raza on Thursday said all resources would be utilized for maintaining religious harmony and peace in the district.

While talking to a delegation of peace committee members at his office here on Thursday, the DC said it was a positive sign that religious scholars of all schools of thought were once again on a same page for ensuring peace and stability in the region.

Musa Raza said role of Ulema and Mashaikh was vital for maintaining harmony and love in the society.

The conflicting issues could only be resolved through consultation, he said and vowed that the district would be made a peace hub.

The meeting paid rich tribute to services of the late scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer and offered fateha for the departed soul.

The meeting was attended by Moulana Abdul Mabood Azad, Abdul Ghani Saqib, Hussain Ahmed Madni, Ameer Hussain and others.

Meanwhile, a motorbike rally was also organized in connection with Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) in Tehsil Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, suburban area of the district which started from Noor Madina mosque, Ghala Mandi and culminated at Madarsa Faizan Madina, Kot Addu.

The participants took up green flags and were reciting Darud Pak.

A grand rally will also be organized on 12 Rabi ul Awal which would start from Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

