Dist health authority sealed hospital

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :The district health authority has sealed a hospital on charge of violating rules and regulations.

Health department sources said on Thursday that Deputy District Health Officer Jaranwala Dr Abdul Wahid along with his team checked Tehreek-e-Khidmat Insani Hospital Jaranwala, and found that the instruments in operation theatre were unhygienic.

Similarly, expired medicine were also recovered from the hospital pharmacy.

The team sealed the hospital and referred the case to Punjab Healthcare Commissionfor further action as per rules.