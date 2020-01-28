UrduPoint.com
Dist Officers Check Prices Of Essential Commodities

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 8 hours ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 05:58 PM

Dist officers check prices of essential commodities

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Adil Taswar, the concerned officers of the district administration visited various areas of taluka Saleh Pat, Pano Akil, Rohri, Bagarji and Sukkur to check prices of daily-use commodities in their respective areas

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) : On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Adil Taswar, the concerned officers of the district administration visited various areas of taluka Saleh Pat, Pano Akil, Rohri, Bagarji and Sukkur to check prices of daily-use commodities in their respective areas.

The Deputy Commissioner directed that prices of edible items have been fixed by the district price control committee and the violatorswill not be spared at all.

