Dist peace committee meeting held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad said that tolerance and love are imperative to establish a peaceful society.

Addressing a meeting of District Peace Committee here on Saturday, he appreciated the role of religious scholars in promotion of interfaith harmony and said that they should also create awareness about the adherence and brotherhood as stated in the Uswa-e-Hasana so that we could foil nefarious designs of miscreants.

District administration would always welcome the suggestions of Ulma for the peace, he added.

He said that peace and security were the hallmark of islam. He condemned the bomb blast in a mosque at Peshawar.

City Police Officer (CPO) Ghulam Mubashar Mekan, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Qaiser Abbas Rind, District Manager Auqaf Shahbaz Ahmad, Maulana Muhammad Yusuf Anwar, Pir Faiz Rasool Rizwi, Muhammad Riaz Kharal, Mufti Zia Madni, Syed Jafar Naqvi, Dr. Iftikhar Naqvi, Yaseen Zafar, Syed Tajmal Hussain, Bishop of Faisalabad Andaryas Rehmat and others were also present in the meeting.