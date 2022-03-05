UrduPoint.com

Dist Peace Committee Meeting Held

Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2022 | 09:39 PM

Dist peace committee meeting held

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad said that tolerance and love are imperative to establish a peaceful society

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad said that tolerance and love are imperative to establish a peaceful society.

Addressing a meeting of District Peace Committee here on Saturday, he appreciated the role of religious scholars in promotion of interfaith harmony and said that they should also create awareness about the adherence and brotherhood as stated in the Uswa-e-Hasana so that we could foil nefarious designs of miscreants.

District administration would always welcome the suggestions of Ulma for the peace, he added.

He said that peace and security were the hallmark of islam. He condemned the bomb blast in a mosque at Peshawar.

City Police Officer (CPO) Ghulam Mubashar Mekan, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Qaiser Abbas Rind, District Manager Auqaf Shahbaz Ahmad, Maulana Muhammad Yusuf Anwar, Pir Faiz Rasool Rizwi, Muhammad Riaz Kharal, Mufti Zia Madni, Syed Jafar Naqvi, Dr. Iftikhar Naqvi, Yaseen Zafar, Syed Tajmal Hussain, Bishop of Faisalabad Andaryas Rehmat and others were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Peshawar Police Bomb Blast Ulma Bishop Mosque Mufti Love

Recent Stories

Police arrest 4 accused, recovered marijuana, play ..

Police arrest 4 accused, recovered marijuana, playing-cards

58 seconds ago
 Punjab Highway Patrol police busts dacoit gang

Punjab Highway Patrol police busts dacoit gang

59 seconds ago
 5 deaths, 191 new COVID-19 cases reported in Punja ..

5 deaths, 191 new COVID-19 cases reported in Punjab

1 minute ago
 Tadej Pogacar storms to Strade Bianche victory

Tadej Pogacar storms to Strade Bianche victory

1 minute ago
 Chinese people strongly condemn terrorist attack i ..

Chinese people strongly condemn terrorist attack in Peshawar: Prof Cheng

22 minutes ago
 FMs of Pakistan, Russia discuss regional situation ..

FMs of Pakistan, Russia discuss regional situation

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>