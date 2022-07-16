Dist peace committee meeting held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :Muharram peace conference organized by District Peace Committee held here on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Maisam Abbas and District Police Officer (DPO) Zeeshan Haider chaired the conference.

Vice Chairman District Peace Committee Hafiz Asghar Ali Cheema, Sahibzada Maulana Ayub Khan, Hafiz Abdul Ghaffar, Hafiz Ghulam Hussain Sultani, Malik Zakir Hussain Awan, Hafiz Ghulam Mohiuddin Jillani, Allama Ismail Haqi, Maulana Syed Ali Asghar Naqvi, Mufti Kifayatullah Shakir Pasruri, Ahmad Musadak Qasmi, Syed Sajid Hussain Gillani, Rafafat Gillani, Hafiz Niaz Ahmad Al-zahri, Majid Raza Qadri, Zafar Abbas, Allama Aqeel Ahmad Zaheer, Syed Naseem Abbas Naqvi also attended the conference.

While addressing the peace conference, Deputy Commissioner Maisam Abbas and District Police Officer Zeeshan Haider said that foolproof security will be provided to the processions and majalis during Muharram.

They said, "We need to keep a close watch on our surroundings so that enemies do not get a chance to fulfill their nefarious designs." "The scholars should play their Primary role in promoting the atmosphere of love, unity, brotherhood and tolerance in the society," they added.

DC said that in order to control intolerance from society, there was a need to take guidance from the life of the last Prophet (PBUH) adding that the scholars can do it very well. He also appreciated the role of District Peace Committee for ensuring peace.

A special prayer was offered for national security, stability, development and prosperity, at the end of the conference.