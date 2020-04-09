UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dist Peace Committee Meeting Held In Khanewal

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 03:26 PM

Dist peace Committee meeting held in Khanewal

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said that social distancing and preventive measures are only solution during current circumstances

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said that social distancing and preventive measures are only solution during current circumstances.

While presiding over district peace Committee meeting on Thursday, DC Agha Zaheer Abbas and DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem welcomed the cooperation of ulema for implementation of lockdown due to corona virus pandemic.

He said that district administration will ensure implementation on SOPs while Tarawih and other prayers timings during holy month of Ramadan.

He said that it was necessary for all to follow instructions issued by government.

DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem said that peace Committee members are shoulder of the administration and hoped that they would also continue cooperation.

APP /slm-sak

Related Topics

Muhammad Ali All Government Ramadan

Recent Stories

Coronavirus cases in Philippines exceed 4,000

28 minutes ago

42 centres established for transferring cash to lo ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan visits Quarantine Center ..

2 minutes ago

Iraqi President Salih Appoints Intelligence Servic ..

2 minutes ago

German state halts corona aid payments over fake w ..

53 minutes ago

Russia Health Ministry Recommends 6 Drugs Against ..

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.