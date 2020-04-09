Dist peace Committee meeting held in Khanewal

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said that social distancing and preventive measures are only solution during current circumstances

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said that social distancing and preventive measures are only solution during current circumstances.

While presiding over district peace Committee meeting on Thursday, DC Agha Zaheer Abbas and DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem welcomed the cooperation of ulema for implementation of lockdown due to corona virus pandemic.

He said that district administration will ensure implementation on SOPs while Tarawih and other prayers timings during holy month of Ramadan.

He said that it was necessary for all to follow instructions issued by government.

DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem said that peace Committee members are shoulder of the administration and hoped that they would also continue cooperation.

