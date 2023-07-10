Dist peace committee to ensure peace during Muharram

Open Menu

The meeting of the District Peace Committee here on Monday expressed resolve to establish exemplary peace and law and order situation during Muharram-ul-Harram

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :The meeting of the District Peace Committee here on Monday expressed resolve to establish exemplary peace and law and order situation during Muharram-ul-Harram.

The committee members also decided to strongly discourage those who spread sectarianism. The meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Umar Jahangir and CPO Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana.

Renowned religious scholar Qari Haneef Jalandhri and members of the peace committee, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Abida Fareed participated in the meeting.

The scholars presented suggestions regarding the development projects on the procession routes.

Deputy Commissioner Umar Jahangir while addressing said that all the reservations of procession organizers would be addressed by completing all the development work.

An atmosphere of ideal harmony and brotherhood will be maintained among all schools of thought during Muharram.

He said that there would be a strict ban on fireworks, loudspeakers, etc.

He asked the members of the committee to immediately inform about any unusual situation.

Earlier, CPO Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana said that the police has formed a comprehensive security plan for Muharram. Additional security will be deployed at the sensitive places and majalis.

Renowned religious scholar Qari Hanif Jalandhri said that all the sects were on one platform for ideal peace and law and order in City of Saints. The peace committee stood by with the administration for peace.

Syed Ali Raza Gardizi, Anayatullah Rahmani, Mazhar Giani, Ayub Mughal, Syed Muzeen Chavan, Dr. Siddique Khan Qadri and others also spoke.

Maulana Muhammad Usman Pasruri and others expressed their opinions regarding the arrangements for the procession routes and majalis.

Later, a special dua was offered for the prosperity of the country.

