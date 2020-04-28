Distance learning programmes through Radio Pakistan, FM launched in Gilgit, Skardu

The Alight Pakistan and National Commission for Human Development (NCHD), in collaboration with the Education Department of Gilgit-Baltistan, have launched an online distance learning educational programme on Radio Pakistan and FM channels for children of the area

This was stated by Dr Tariq Cheema, Country Head, Alight Pakistan, during a meeting with NCHD Chairman Col (retd) Dr Ameerullah Marwat, here on Tuesday.

Named as 'Muallim', the radio programmes would be aired on FM-93 Radio Pakistan and FM-91 Gilgit and Skardu at 2 p.m. and at Radio Pakistan's Medium Waves 1512 kilohertz at 7 p.m.

It would benefit hundreds of children who were unable to attend regular school classes due to lockdown in the wake of global coronavirus pandemic. Besides, it will be live-streamed on the facebook pages of FM-93 and FM-91 channels, respectively, said Dr Cheema. Recordings of these educational programmes would be available for download from facebook page and youtube-channel of Alight Pakistan.

The online distance learning initiative by the Alight Pakistan, NCHD and Gilgit-Baltistan Education Department would cater to educational needs of children in Grade-I, II and III as they would be taught subjects of urdu, English, Mathematics and General Science with special focus on health and hygiene in unique story-telling and easy-to-understand style by qualified and trained teachers even in hard-to-reach remote areas to ensure equity in teaching.

"Schools and colleges have been closed down and children are forced to stay at home due to coronavirus, this online distance learning initiative will help children keep themselves engaged with their studies," said Dr Tariq Cheema.

"As the uncertainty about containment of pandemic and resultant lockdown prolongs, this distance learning initiative will mitigate the educational loss of children due to the closure of institutions and provide them with a learning opportunity at their homes," said the NCHD chairman.

The Alight Pakistan and Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training had already launched a countrywide initiative in collaboration with 'Educate A Child' (EAC) programme.