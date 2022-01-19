UrduPoint.com

Distilleries Unearthed; Five Criminals Nabbed

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2022 | 04:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Police unearthed two distilleries and arrested five criminals besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession here on Wednesday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, the City Shujabad police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Yaqoob, launched a crackdown against criminals.

The police team unearthed two distilleries and arrested notorious drug peddlers namely Muhammad Aslam s/o Muhammad khan, Qasim Ali s/o Ghulam Rasool, Tasib Ali s/o Khadim Hussain, Rashid Khan s/o Noor Ehsaan and Noman wajed s/o Khaliqdaad.

The police recovered 460 litre liquor, empty bottles and fake labels and three guns from his possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals, police sources said.

