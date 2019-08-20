UrduPoint.com
Distillery Raided; 132 Wine Bottles, 120 Liter Liquor Recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police on Tuesday raided a distillery in the jurisdiction of Industrial Area Police station and recovered huge quantity of liquor, according to a police spokesman.

The Superintendent of Police, SP (Investigation) Syed Mustafa Tanveer has constituted a special team under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), CIA, Hakim Khan comprising, assistant sub-inspectors Muhammad Rashid and Irfan-Ullah.

120 liters of brewed alcohol, 132 wine bottles and chemicals used brewing alcohol and other material used in the manufacturing process was recovered during the raid in sector H-9.

Four bootleggers were also nabbed and identified as Raza Mohsin, Sohail Abbas, Azeem Massaih and Mehmood Petal, further investigations underway.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed has appreciated the performance of CIA police and directed all officers to accelerate efforts for curbing crime in the capital.

He categorically asked all officials to remain high alert during duty hours and keep hawk eye on suspected persons.

"Safety of life and property of citizens is our prime responsibility and no stone would be left unturned in this regard", the DIG added.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has directed all officials to ensure the arrest of drug-peddlers in their respective areas.

