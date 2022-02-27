Distillery raided, cache of liquor recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :A distillery was raided in the area of Shams colony police station which led to the recovery of a huge quantity of alcohol, a police spokesperson said on Sunday.

Following directions and guidance of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas renewed efforts were underway to curb bootlegging and drug peddling activities in the city, said a press release.

On a tip off, SP (I-Area Zone) Saud Khan constituted a team to raid at a distillery in the area. This team under the supervision of SDPO Sabzi Mandi including SHO Shams Colony along with other officials conducted a raid at distillery and recovered 310 bottles wine,120 liters in cans and empty bottles.

Police team also nabbed liquor dealer Qaiser during the raid. Case has been registered against those running this distillery and further investigation was underway.

On the instructions of IG Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas, a special campaign was already in progress to make Islamabad "drug-free" city and strict action was being ensured against those involved in drug pushing activities or using drugs. "We are committed to eliminate the drug menace from the city and no one would be allowed to ruin the future of our young generation", he added.