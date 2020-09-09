Distillery raided, huge cache of liquor recovered

A distillery was raided in Khanna police limits which led to the recovery of a huge quantity of liquor and alcohol

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :A distillery was raided in Khanna police limits which led to the recovery of a huge quantity of liquor and alcohol.

On a tip off, SP (Rural) Farooq Amjad Buttar constituted a team to raid at a distillery in the area of Pindorain.

The team under supervision of ASP Usman Tipu including SHO Khanna police station Inspector Mirza Muhammad Gulfaraz, ASI Haider Ali Shah along with others officials conducted a raid and recovered huge quantity of liquor, alcohol and other materials.

Police team also nabbed Asif Perviz during the raid.

Case has been registered against those running this distillery and further investigation is underway.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this performance and directed for further effective measures against those involved in bootlegging or anti-social activities.