Distillery Raided, Huge Cache Of Liquor Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 05:20 PM

Distillery raided, huge cache of liquor recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :A distillery was raided in Tarnol police area which led to the recovery of a huge quantity of liquor and alcohol, police said on Sunday.

On a tip off, SP (Saddar) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk constituted a team to raid at a distillery in the area of Sarai khurbuza.

The team under the supervision of DSP Khalid Medmood Awan including SHO Tarnol police station Sub- Inspector Aalam Ghair Khan , ASI Muhammad Ishaq along with others officials conducted a raid and recovered 225 wine bottles, 90 liter alcohol and other materials from there.

The police team also nabbed Shahid Shahzad during the raid.

Case has been registered against those running this distillery and further investigation is underway.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed appreciated this performance and directed for further effective measures against those involved in bootlegging or anti-social activities.

