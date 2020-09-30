UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Distillery Raided, Huge Cache Of Liquor Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 09:18 PM

Distillery raided, huge cache of liquor recovered

A distillery was raided in Ali pur area which led to the recovery of a huge quantity of liquor, wine, a police spokesman on Wednesday said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :A distillery was raided in Ali pur area which led to the recovery of a huge quantity of liquor, wine, a police spokesman on Wednesday said.

He said renewed efforts were underway to curb bootlegging and drug peddling activities in the city following the directions of IGP Aamir Zulfiqar Khan. DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has conducted special meetings with heads of police stations and directed them to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements, the spokesman added.

SP (Investigation) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted a team under the supervision of DSP Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) Hakim Khan including Sub-Inspectors Ishtaiq Hussain, Muhammad Inam-Ullah and others.

The team conducted a raid at a distillery in Ali Pur area of Shahzad Town police station and arrested bootlegger namely Ghulam Hussain S/o Hasnain Shah resident of Ali pur Islamabad and recovered 180 liters alcohol wine.

Case had been registered against him and further investigation was underway.

The DIG appreciated the performance of personnel and directed for further effective measures against those involved in bootlegging or anti-social activities.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station CIA Criminals

Recent Stories

Babariko's Lawyers Appeal Against Ex-Presidential ..

3 minutes ago

Ashar Mir eliminates Muhammad Ali in 2nd Afeef Tro ..

3 minutes ago

Citizens asked to strictly follow SOPs in markets ..

6 minutes ago

2,681,932 tourists visit KP since August 13

6 minutes ago

Arteta urges Arsenal to reach Liverpool's level

6 minutes ago

US Military Transport Plane C-130 Hercules Makes E ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.