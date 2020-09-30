Distillery raided, huge cache of liquor recovered

A distillery was raided in Ali pur area which led to the recovery of a huge quantity of liquor, wine, a police spokesman on Wednesday said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :A distillery was raided in Ali pur area which led to the recovery of a huge quantity of liquor, wine, a police spokesman on Wednesday said.

He said renewed efforts were underway to curb bootlegging and drug peddling activities in the city following the directions of IGP Aamir Zulfiqar Khan. DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has conducted special meetings with heads of police stations and directed them to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements, the spokesman added.

SP (Investigation) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted a team under the supervision of DSP Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) Hakim Khan including Sub-Inspectors Ishtaiq Hussain, Muhammad Inam-Ullah and others.

The team conducted a raid at a distillery in Ali Pur area of Shahzad Town police station and arrested bootlegger namely Ghulam Hussain S/o Hasnain Shah resident of Ali pur Islamabad and recovered 180 liters alcohol wine.

Case had been registered against him and further investigation was underway.

The DIG appreciated the performance of personnel and directed for further effective measures against those involved in bootlegging or anti-social activities.