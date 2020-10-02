Distillery raided, huge cache of liquor recovered

A distillery was raided in Golra police area which led to the recovery of a huge quantity of liquor and alcohol, police said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :A distillery was raided in Golra police area which led to the recovery of a huge quantity of liquor and alcohol, police said.

On a tip off, SP (Saddar) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk constituted a team to raid at a distillery in the area of Bani Stop area of Golra police station.

The team under the supervision of DSP Khalid Medmood Awan including SHO Golra police station Inspector Shams-ul-Akber, ASI Muhammad Saleem along with others officials conducted a raid and recovered 200 wine bottles, 20 litre alcohol and other materials from there.

Police team also nabbed Daud and Farhan during the raid. Case has been registered against those running this distillery.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance and directed for further effective measures against those involved in bootlegging or anti-social activities.