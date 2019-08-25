Distillery raided, huge cache of liquor recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :A distillery was raided in Karachi company area which led to the recovery of 142 cans of beer and 120 liter alcohol, police spokesman said on Sunday.

On a tip off, he said SP Saddar Muhammad Umer Khan constituted a team to raid at a distillery in the area.

This team under the supervision of SHO Karachi Company Sub-Inspector Habib-Ur-Rehman, ASI Haider Ali Shah and others conducted a raid and recovered 142 cans of beer, 20 liter alcohol, 100 empty bottles labels of different brands of alcohol, corks and other materials.

Case has been registered against them in Karachi company police station and further investigation is underway from them.