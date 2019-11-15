UrduPoint.com
Distillery Raided, Huge Cache Of Liquor Recovered

Fri 15th November 2019 | 05:30 PM

A distillery was raided in Khanna police area which led to the recovery of a huge quantity of liquor and alcohol, police said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :A distillery was raided in Khanna police area which led to the recovery of a huge quantity of liquor and alcohol, police said.

Following directions and guidance of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, police spokesperson said that renewed efforts are underway to curb bootlegging and drug peddling activities in the city. DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has conducted special meetings with heads of police stations and directed them to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements.

On a tip off, SP (Rural) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted a team to raid at a distillery in the area.

This team under the supervision of SDPO Sardar Ghulam Mustaf including SHO Khanna police station Mirza Gulfaraz conducted a raid and recovered huge quantity of liquor, alcohol and other materials.

Police team also nabbed Joseph Masih during the raid. Case has been registered against those running this distillery and further investigation is underway.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this performance and directed for further effective measures against those involved in bootlegging or anti-social activities.

