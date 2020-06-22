Distillery raided, huge cache of liquor recovered

Aabpara police station, on a tip off, raided a distillery under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Iqbal Khan and recovered of a huge quantity of alcohol Police said Superintendent of Police (City-Zone), Muhammad Omer Khan constituted a team to raid at a distillery in the area. The team included Station House Officer Aabpara police station, Sub-Inspector Shaukat Abbasi, Assistant Sub-Inspector Nasrullah along with others conducted the raid and recovered 120 liter alcohol, 200 empty bottles of different brands of alcohol and other stuff, a police spokesperson said here on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Aabpara police station, on a tip off, raided a distillery under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Iqbal Khan and recovered of a huge quantity of alcohol Police said Superintendent of Police (City-Zone), Muhammad Omer Khan constituted a team to raid at a distillery in the area. The team included Station House Officer Aabpara police station, Sub-Inspector Shaukat Abbasi, Assistant Sub-Inspector Nasrullah along with others conducted the raid and recovered 120 liter alcohol, 200 empty bottles of different brands of alcohol and other stuff, a police spokesperson said here on Monday.

Police team also nabbed wine seller, Asim during the raid while efforts were underway to arrest their other accomplices.

Police has registered the case against those running the distillery and started investigation.

Meanwhile, Aabpara police arrested an accused, Hassan Mehmood and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession.

Banigala police arrested three accused namely Israr Khan, Ali and Ali Jahangir and recovered 135 gram hashish, two wine bottles and one iron punch from their possession.

Karachi company police arrested three accused namely, Qaisar, Kashif Mehmood and Zahid Javed and recovered 280 gram heroin as well as 20 liter alcohol from their possession.

Tarnol police arrested three accused namely, Umair Abbasi, Bilal and Shabbir and recovered 210 herion, 270 gram hashish and one 12 bore gun from their possession.

Ramana police arrested an accused Tasawe and recovered one 30 bore illicit pistol from him.

Industrial-Area police arrested accused Muhammad Faizan and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Shamas colony police arrested two accused namely Khuram Shahzad and Hayat and recovered 2.620 kilogram hashish from their possession.

CIA police arrested accused Naseem Shah and recovered 1.025 kilogram hashish from him.

Shahzad Town police arrested two accused Siraj and Sattar and recovered one pistol and one dagger from their possession. Koral police arrested two drug pushers namely Kamran and Suleman and recovered 2.620 kilogram hashish from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all nominated accused and further investigation was underway.