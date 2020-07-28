Distillery raised, cache of liquor recovered

A distillery was raided in Khanna area which led to the recovery of a huge quantity of liquor and alcohol, police said on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :A distillery was raided in Khanna area which led to the recovery of a huge quantity of liquor and alcohol, police said on Tuesday.

On a tip off, SP (Rural) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted a team to raid at a distillery in the area.

This team under the supervision of ASP Muhammad Usman Tipu conducted a raid and recovered huge quantity of liquor, alcohol and other materials.

Police team also nabbed Rauaid Gul resident of sector G-7/2 Islamabad during the raid.

Case has been registered against those running this distillery and further investigation was underway.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this performance and directed for further effective measures against those involved in bootlegging or anti-social activities.