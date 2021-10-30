Distillery unearthed, 200 liter liquor seized

The police have unearthed a distillery and seized 200 liter liquor and also arrested an accused

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :The police have unearthed a distillery and seized 200 liter liquor and also arrested an accused.

Police spokesman said on Saturday that the police on a tip-off conducted raid in Chak No.157-RB and nabbed an accused Ramzan red handed with distilling liquor.

The police also recovered 200 liter liquor and other material from his possessions.

Further investigation was underway, police said.