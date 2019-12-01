Distillery Unearthed: 309 Liter Liquor Seized
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 03:30 PM
FAISALABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) ::Sandal Bar police claimed on Sunday to have unearthed a distillery and seized 309 liter liquor, besides arresting 2 accused.
On a tip-off, the police conducted raid in Chak No.
30-JB and unearthed a distillery at an outhouse and arrested Nasir Ahmad and Akram on the spot.
The police also seized 309 liters liquor including 103 liter wine and 206 liters Lahan (un-distilled wine) besides taking other material including stove, gas cylinder, pans, etc. into custody.
Further investigation was under way.