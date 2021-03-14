Distillery unearthed, 4 accused arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Civil Lines police claimed to have unearthed a distillery and arrested four accused along with heavy quantity of liquor in islam Nagar.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that a drug peddler, Asif Sajjad, got a godown on rent in main bazaar Islam Nagar and set up a distillery in it.

The police on a tip-off conducted a surprise raid and arrested four accused including Asif Sajjad resident of Taj Colony Sargodha Road, Ejaz Masih resident of Waris Pura, Shah Jahan resident of Chiniot and Nauman Masih resident of Model Town red handed while preparing liquor.

The police also recovered 900 liters and 60 big cans of liquor, two motorcycles, and other material from the spot while further investigation is under progress.