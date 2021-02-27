Distillery unearthed, accused arrested in faisalabad

The police on Saturday claimed to have unearthed a distillery and arrested an accused with liquor

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :The police on Saturday claimed to have unearthed a distillery and arrested an accused with liquor.

A police spokesman said a police team conducted a raid in Chak No191-RB and unearthedthe distillery and arrested Tikka Khan besides recovering 14 drums of liquorand other material while seven accused fled.