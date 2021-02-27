UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Distillery Unearthed, Accused Arrested In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 03:44 PM

Distillery unearthed, accused arrested in faisalabad

The police on Saturday claimed to have unearthed a distillery and arrested an accused with liquor

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :The police on Saturday claimed to have unearthed a distillery and arrested an accused with liquor.

A police spokesman said a police team conducted a raid in Chak No191-RB and unearthedthe distillery and arrested Tikka Khan besides recovering 14 drums of liquorand other material while seven accused fled.

Related Topics

Police Tikka Khan

Recent Stories

Landmine Blast in Western Syria Kills 5 People, In ..

29 seconds ago

Police arrest two accused, recover weapons in muza ..

31 seconds ago

‘Imran Khan will not find way back to power agai ..

10 minutes ago

Fatima bint Mubarak expresses pride in UAE&#039;s ..

15 minutes ago

Three-day Baloch cultural day festival to start fr ..

12 minutes ago

UNHCR , IDEA distribute supporting package to 1606 ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.